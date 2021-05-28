Home
FC9350/61 PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9350/61

My Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound

If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound, read our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

The airflow is blocked

Please check if there is an object stuck in the nozzle, tube or hose of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner.
The airflow in your vacuum cleaner can be partly blocked by an object stuck in one of those parts of your device. If this is the case, take the object out before you continue with vacuuming.

A different accessory has been used

When you use a different accessory than the usual one, you might notice your Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces a different noise.
Check if the vacuum cleaner sounds normal again when you stop using the accessory you were using. If so, do not worry about the noise, it is normal.

The suction power slider is open

If the suction power slider on the hose of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is open, this might cause an unusual sound coming from the device.
In this case, you can close the slider to prevent the unusual sound.
 
The suction power slider of Philips Vacuum Cleaner

The filters are clogged or displaced

If the motor or exhaust filter of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is clogged, it might produce an unusual sound.
To solve this issue, clean the filters of your vacuum cleaner. You can refer to the user manual for specific instructions on how to clean the filter.

Another reason for your vacuum cleaner to produce an unusual sound might be that the filters are displaced. In this case, place the filters in their usual place in your vacuum cleaner.

The dust container is full

If the dust container of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is full, this may cause the appliance producing an unusual sound.
Clean the dust container in order to solve this. For specific instructions on how to clean the dust container, please refer to your user manual.

The motor is damaged

If the above situations do not apply to your case, then it could be that the motor of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is damaged. In this case, please contact us for further assistance.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC9350/61 .

