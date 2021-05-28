If you find the brewed coffee with your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is not warm enough, try to use these tips to improve the coffee temperature.
Coffee temperature of my Philips/ Saeco espresso machine is not warm enough
Adjust temperature settings (some models only)
If your espresso machine has an option to adjust the coffee temperature, simply set the temperature to the highest possible setting.
For a more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual of your espresso machine or visit our Coffee Care page.
Pre-heat the cup before brewing a drink
A cold cup reduces the temperature of the drink. We advise to pre-heat the cup by rinsing them with hot water before brewing the coffee.
When drinking coffee with added milk
When you add cold milk or steamed froth milk to your coffee, it will always reduce the temperature of the coffee. .
Machine needs to be descaled
When was the last time you descaled your espresso machine? Limescale could build up inside your machine and cause it to decrease the temperature of your coffee.
To descale your machine, refer to the user manual or click here.
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.