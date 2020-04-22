Some Philips Sonicare Toothbrush models come with different brushing modes. You can find here an overview of what these modes mean. Please note that these modes may vary per toothbrush model. For specific details regarding your particular toothbrush model refer to the user manual.

Brushing modes

Clean Mode

This mode has a higher frequency of vibrations in comparison to a standard mode for better cleaning. Brushing time is 2 minutes.



Deep Clean mode

You can choose this mode for extra cleaning. It is more powerful than any other mode. Brushing time is 3 minutes.



White mode

In this mode the total brushing time is two and a half minutes. The first 2 minutes are clean mode and the last half minute is polishing mode.



Polish mode

This mode lasts one minute. The toothbrush runs at a lower frequency of vibrations than in the standard cleaning mode.



Gum Care mode

This mode has a 1-minute massage cycle after the standard 2-minute clean mode to clean your gums. Brushing time is 3 minutes.



Gum Health mode

This mode has an extended massage cycle after the standard 2-minute clean mode to clean your gums. Brushing time is 3:20 minutes



Sensitive mode

This mode has a lower frequency of vibrations in comparison to the standard mode. Brushing time is 2 minutes.



Tongue Care mode

This is a 20-second mode designed to clean your tongue, together with the Tongue Care brush head. Brushing time is 20 seconds







