How to use your Philips Avance Airfryer XXL (digital display)

Follow the instructions or watch the video below to learn how to start the cooking process and use the keep warm function with your airfryer:



Starting the cooking process:



1. Put the plug of your Philips Airfryer in the wall outlet



2. Push the power On/Off button



3. To change the preset, turn the QuickControl dial (located in front of the appliance) to the desired setting. To confirm the selected preset or the manual function, push the QuickControl dial. The cooking time indication blinks on the screen.



4. To change the cooking time, turn the QuickControl dial of your airfryer to the desired setting. To confirm the selected cooking time, push the QuickControl dial. Select the time according to the preset table in your recipe book or the user manual which you can find under “Manuals and documentation” on the support page.



Note: If you choose the manual preset, you can select the temperature first.



5. The appliance starts cooking after the cooking time has been confirmed.



Using the keep warm function:



The keep warm mode is designed to keep your dish warm right after it is cooked in your airfryer. Due to the low temperature used, this function is not meant for reheating.



During the keep warm mode, the fan and heater inside of the appliance turn on from time to time. This will keep your food warm up for 30 minutes after the cooking time has elapsed.



You can also watch the video below: