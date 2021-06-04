Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.



Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.



Washable groomers

These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.

Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.



Non-washable groomers

These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.



Non-washable groomers with washable attachments

Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer.

Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.



For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual.

