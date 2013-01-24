Home
Performer Ultimate

Suction power you can see

Performer Ultimate reveals hidden dust

Performer Ultimate FC8924/01


Suction power you can see.

Performer Ultimate reveals hidden dust.

check mark
The TriActive LED nozzle reveals hidden dust thanks to its exclusive floor light technology.
check mark
The remote control easily switch between power settings to match the place and type of floor surface your vacuuming.
check mark
The Allergy filter captures more than 99.9% of fine dust, pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms.

Floor light technology

 

The TriActive LED nozzle reveals hidden dust thanks to its exclusive floor light technology. Thanks to its unique rubber flap structure the brushless nozzle delivers a tangle-free experience for no hair winding. Its plane shape offers a lay helps you reach even more areas.

HEPA 13 filter

 

The filter captures more than 99.9% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms.

Key features
Performer Ultimate

 
Every feature of the Performer Ultimate has been crafted for the ultimate cleaning experience. The LED floor light reveals even the finest dust which can be removed in one stroke by the zigzag brushless nozzle. A HEPA 13 filter readily captures 99.9% of fine dust and allergens, and an ergonomic remote control handle helps you do it all with maximum ease.

Performer Ultimate. Engineered for cleanaholics.

TriActive LED

The new TriActive LED nozzle reveals hidden dust thanks to its exclusive floorlight technology.

Thanks to its unique rubber flap structure the brusheless nozzle delivers a tangle-free exprience for no hair winding.

Thanks to its plane shape it offers a lay flat functionality that helps you reach even more areas.

Auto On-Off

The Auto on-off enable you to be always in control of the cleaning process to ensure high efficiency for an easy dust pick up.
Remote Control

Thanks to the remote control, power settings are right by your hand so you can easily switch between power settings to match the place and type of floor surface your vacuuming for more efficient cleaning. Another advantage of the remote control is that you don't have to keep reaching for the main unit so cleaning is easier than ever.
HEPA 13 filter

Captures more than 99.9% of fine dust. Including allergens and irritants such as pollen and dust mites. Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers, and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.

Highlights

TriActive LED nozzle

Removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Reveals hidden dust for deep cleaning results.
CarpetClean

Suitable for the toughest carpet clean and delivers high dust pick up on soft floors.
HEPA 13 filter

Captures more than 99.9% of fine dust, including allergens and irritants such as pollen and dust mites.
Remote Control

You can change setting on the handle.
Auto on-off

Automatically turns your vacuum cleaner on when in use and off when it is not.
On board accessories

Include a crevice tool that fits in tighter spots and an upholstery tool that has a small, flat head and powerful suction.
Intuitive digital display

Shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your vacuum cleaner.

Reviews & awards

European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) certifies the products that meet the needs of allergy sufferers. ECARF Quality Seal aids in the selection of products which are suitable for allergic consumers.