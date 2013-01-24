Philips bagless vacuum cleaner are equipped with the latest technologies, including PowerCyclone, NanoClean and uniquely designed nozzles, to deliver superior cleaning performance and high suction power, from start to finish.
Philips bagless vacuum cleaner are equipped with the latest technologies, including PowerCyclone, NanoClean and uniquely designed nozzles, to deliver superior cleaning performance and high suction power, from start to finish.
Exceptionally high suction power
Easy dust disposal
Max. 2400W
vacuum cleaner
FC9350/61
Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
Separates dust and air in one go
Max. 1800W
vacuum cleaner
FC9351/61
Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
Separates dust and air in one go
Max. 1900W
High suction power with PowerCyclone 4
Separates dust and air in one go
Max. 2000W
Now with 60% higher suction power** with PowerCyclone 7
Mess free dust disposal
Max. 2200W
* Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
** Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, according to EN 60312-1/2013 on carpet, Febr/April 2014
|
PowerCyclone technology
|
|
|
|
|
Air/dust separation
|
|
|
|
|
Filter cleaning frequency
|
|
|
|
|
Max. input power (W)
|
1800W* - 2000W**
|
2100W
|
2100W
|
2400W
|
Max. suction power (W)
|
350W* - 370W**
|
370W
|
390W
|
450W
|
Range
|
PowerPro Compact*
PowerPro Active**
|
PowerPro
|
PowerPro Expert
|
PowerPro Ultimate
Now with 60% higher suction power*
Now with 60% higher suction power*
Now with 60% higher suction power*
The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance from start to finish.
The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps:
TriActive Z nozzle
The TriActive Z is a unique Philips innovation that has a special zigzag design which channels fine dust, dirt and even big crumbs. It allows you to vacuum all in one stroke, without pushing the dirt and without extra effort. It is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided.
TriActive+ nozzle
Our Triactive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go:
1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down.
2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front.
3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes