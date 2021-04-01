Terms & Conditions

01/04/2021 – 31/05/2021

A. Offer description:

Philips Electronics Middle East and Africa B.V (Dubai Branch) “Promoter” is offering you the chance to claim a refund of the full purchase amount if you have used your Philips Lumea BRI863/60, BRI921/60, BRI923/60, BRI924/60, BRI950/60, BRI955/60, BRI956/60, BRI957/60, BRI958/60 (“Eligible Product”) for at least one hundred (100) days (as recommended) and are not completely satisfied with the performance of such Eligible Product (“Offer”).

The Offer is valid between 1st of April 2021 until the 31st May 2021 (“Purchase Period”).

B. Terms and Conditions:

To be eligible to claim a refund of the full purchase amount for the Eligible Product, individuals must:

1. Purchase an Eligible Product during the Purchase Period from any of Promoter’s participating retailers in store or online.

The following are participating retailers/e-tailers:

Offline Retailer: Xcite

Online E-tailer: Xcite

2. The Eligible Product cannot be returned to the participating retailer/e-tailer where the customer purchased the Eligible Product. Eligible product(s) must be returned to the service centers outlined in Section C.1 below.

Use the Eligible Product in the recommended manner continuously for a minimum of one hundred (100) days.

3. If after one hundred (100) days usage, the customer is not fully satisfied with the Eligible Product, he or she can submit a Satisfaction Money Back Guarantee Claim Form (“Form”) customer has one month to return the eligible product to the service centers for refund

4. Keep the Eligible Product with the original purchase receipt of Eligible Product.

5. Not have submitted a dissatisfaction claim for a Philips Personal Care product from the same Product Category (Beauty) in the twelve (12) months prior to submitting the Form.

6. Not be an employee of Promoter (and their immediate families) or a participating retailer or agency. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, child, parent, grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, or first cousin.

C. How to avail the Offer:

1. To be eligible to avail the Offer, individuals must undertake the following steps:

1.1 Visit any of the following Xcite Super Stores:

Salmiya Superstore, Jahra Superstore, Farwaniya Superstore , Al Rai Superstore, Fahaheel Superstore , Al-Qurain Superstore , Jaleeb Superstore , Avenues Superstore , Baitak Superstore, Sahari Mall Superstore, Liwan Superstore, Cube Superstore , Hawally Superstore, Makhyal Superstore , New Fahaheel Superstore

For Specific stores address and operation times, contact: Call Center : 180-3535

Email : info@xcite.com - https://www.xcite.com/showrooms/

1.2. Fill out and complete the Form at any of the above Centers inputting the appropriate details

1.3 Return the Eligible Product, attachments, power adaptor along with the original purchase receipt of the Eligible Product to any of the mentioned stores.

1.4 Product cannot be mailed or couriered to the Center. The eligible Product must be delivered in person.

2. If Forms are accepted, refunds will be processed and issued by either of the Centers and cash refund, for the amount outlined on the eligible receipt including all associated taxes, to be provided.

3. Individuals must ensure that all personal details provided in the Form are correct. Incomplete, indecipherable or illegible Forms will be deemed invalid.

4. Only two (2) Forms permitted per household.

D Promoter’s Rights:

1. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of any claims (including an individual’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual whom the Promoter has reason to believe has:

• breached any of these Terms and Conditions;

• tampered with the claim process; or

• Engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct that jeopardized fair and proper conduct of the Offer.

2. The Promoter reserves its legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender