32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

499P9H1/56
    Our award-winning 49” curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in-one. Productivity enhancing features like USB-C and pop-up webcam with Windows Hello deliver performance and convenience you expect. See all benefits

    Our award-winning 49” curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in-one. Productivity enhancing features like USB-C and pop-up webcam with Windows Hello deliver performance and convenience you expect. See all benefits

      Wide open possibilities

      with two high-performance monitors in one

      • P Line
      • 49 (48.8" / 124 cm diag.)
      • 5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD)
      32:9 SuperWide screen designed to replace multiscreen setups

      32:9 SuperWide screen designed to replace multiscreen setups

      32:9 SuperWide 49" screen, with 5120 x 1440 resolution, is designed to replace multiscreen setups for massive wide view. It's like having two 27" 16:9 Quad HD displays side-by-side. SuperWide monitors offer screen area of dual monitors without the complicated setup.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      Built in USB-C docking station

      Built in USB-C docking station

      This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

      Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

      Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

      With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.

      Securely sign in with pop-up webcam with Windows Hello™

      Securely sign in with pop-up webcam with Windows Hello™

      Phillips' innovative and secure webcam pops up when you need it and securely tucks back into the monitor when you are not using it. The webcam is also equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello™ facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds, 3 times faster than a password.

      DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike colorful visuals

      DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike colorful visuals

      VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and peak brightness up-to 400 nits, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      1800r curved display for a more immersive experience

      Innovative curved display offers less image distortion, a wider field of view, reduced glare, and more comfort for eyes.

      Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Adaptive sync
        Yes
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        48.8 inch / 124 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        1193.5 (H) x 335.7 (V) mm at a 1800R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        32:9
        Maximum resolution
        5120 x 1440 @ 70 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        109 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.233 x 0.233 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Color gamut (min.)
        BT. 709 Coverage: 99.67%*, DCI-P3 Coverage: 94.62%*
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 103%*, sRGB 121%*, Adobe RGB 91%*
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 400 certified (DP / HDMI)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 230 kHz (H) / 48 - 70 Hz (V); Adaptive sync (for HDMI/DP)
        SmartUniformity
        97 ~ 102%
        Delta E
        < 2
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        DisplayPort 1.4* x 1, HDMI 2.0 b x 2, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 65 W)
        HDCP
        HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DP / USB-C)
        USB:
        USB 3.1 x 1 (upstream), USB 3.1 x 3 (downstream with x 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Audio (In/Out)
        Headphone out
        RJ45
        Ethernet LAN up to 1G*
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync

      • USB

        USB-C
        Reversible plug connector
        Super speed
        Data and Video transfer
        DP
        Built-in Display Port Alt mode
        Power delivery
        USB PD version 2.0
        USB-C max. power delivery
        Up to 65W (5V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A;12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/3.25A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        5 W x 2
        Built-in webcam
        2.0 megapixel FHD camera with microphone and LED indictor (for Windows 10 Hello)
        MultiView
        PBP (2x devices)
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Swivel
        -/+ 20  degree
        Tilt
        -5~10  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        43.3 W (typ.)
        On mode
        41.25 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        1194 x 568 x 303  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        1194 x 369 x 156  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        1308 x 384 x 553  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        15.30  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        11.00  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        21.48  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post consumer recycled plastic
        85%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • cETLus
        • CU-EAC
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • EPA
        • ICES-003
        • PC-Recycle
        • PSB

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        Philips RC6 remote control

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI, DP or USB-C input.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
          • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
          • DisplayPort 1.4 version is for HDR
          • Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.