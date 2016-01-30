The tv set up is easy, though watch when signing on to Google, it wont let you out unless you get your signup right. But since then it has performed very well. I have notice a slight darkening in the corners, but not much to talk about. The screen took a few days to settle down, it seemed a little blue for a while. It keeps asking me to talk to the tv when doing a search, yet I have yet to get this to work or find a microphone, this is easily skipped. The HD output is outstanding, films, tv and natural history leave you gasping in amazement. After a few days I lost my recommendations list, I got this back after pressing a reset button on the back of the tv. The smart tv options seem to hook up to just about anything. Another neat feature if listening to music, is that you can switch off the screen. There are lot of setup options that will keep any geek happy. I would recommend a soundbar as the sound like most flat screen tvs comes out of speakers in the back.