2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PUT7406/56
Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.
If it's a movie today, shows and games tomorrow, and sports on the weekend-this Philips 4K smart TV will always give you a vibrant picture. You get cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and seamless Android smarts.
Dolby Atmos sound
Major HDR formats supported
126 cm (50") Android TV
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MMPHSEN85
11/08/2023
United Arab Emirates
GREAT PRODUCT
GREAT PRODUCT, SOUND AND SCREEN IS VERY GOOD THANKS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-04-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-04-10
CHACHAaa
18/07/2023
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
MET EXPCTATION, VIVID COLOR
VIVID SCREEN COLOR, BUT REMORE IS A BIT SLOW ON CONTROL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-06-18
A.S.A
14/04/2023
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Very satisfied with the results
The resolution and result is very good and impressive.
This review was made for LED 65PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-03-14
This review was made for LED 65PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2023-03-14
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.