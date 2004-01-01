55PUT7110/56
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more details, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.
Dolby Audio technology works intelligently to optimize audio for the TV equipment , you can experience better audio quality from all the content you enjoy, whether it's a broadcast, a stream or download. Enhances better sound for movies, music, and broadcast programs.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips 4K Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.
Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K LED TV is compatible with major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every details, even in dark and bright areas.
