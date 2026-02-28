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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

6000 series4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

75PUT6303/56

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still,

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

  • 189 cm (75")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

Slim, refined stands communicate lightness

When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices

  3. please be informed that your HDR function in your tv will only be fully availiable via FW update by USB.