Series 2000i

Air Purifier

AC2889/41
    Series 2000i Air Purifier

    AC2889/41
      Intelligent purification

      Connect to cleaner air

      • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2
      • Auto, Sleep mode & app
      • 2 manual speed
      • Connected with CleanHome+ app

      Reduces allergens, gases, odors

      With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i is proven to reduce allergens, odors, VOCs and even certain bacteira. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odors.

      Captures 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter

      Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.

      Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

      Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

      Visualized air quality feedback

      In real-time, AeraSense shows you the air quality data via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display from 1-12 is an index of the indoor air quality, where 1 is good and 12 is polluted air. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).

      3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus

      The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful bacteria and virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.

      5 manual settings, including quiet sleep setting

      In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 5 manual modes. Choose one of five different speed settings: from the extra-quiet ‘Sleep’ mode to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.

      Control purifier from anywhere

      Control your air purifier from anywhere with the connected app. Turn on the air purifier, change the fan speed or check your filter lifetime through the Air Matters app.

      Track indoor and outdoor air quality

      Use the App to check your indoor and outdoor air quality. The Air Purifier constantly feeds indoor air quality data to the App, which is then combined with outdoor pollution and pollen data to give you a complete picture of your air quality.

      Allergen management advice

      Based on the indoor and outdoor air quality levels, the App will give you advice to help you with your allergen management regimen.

      Ideal for medium to large rooms

      The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000i has been designed for medium to large rooms, such as a living room. It is recommended for rooms up to 277sq ft.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Room size
        277  m²
        CADR (Smoke)
        179  m³/h
        CADR (Dust)
        198  m³/h
        CADR (Pollen)
        211  m³/h
        0.3µm particle removal
        99,97  %
        Ultra fine particle removal
        20  nm
        Recommended HEPA life time
        12  months
        Recommended AC life time
        6  months
        Sound Power
        32-64  dB(A)
        Sound Pressure
        20.5-52  dB

      • Features

        VitaShield IPS
        Yes
        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        Numerical
        PM2.5 sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        3 auto modes
        Aerodynamic design
        3 inlet
        Fan speed
        5 settings
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Timer
        12  hour(s)
        Motor
        DC

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Black 7 C
        Control panel type
        Button
        Material of main body
        ABS
        Material of deco ring
        PMMA

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        56  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.7  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        9.3  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        412*294*612
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        359*240*558  mm

      • Replacement

        Particle filter
        883442240540
        AC filter
        883442040540

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

