Put your hair in the spotlight
Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The floating plates in the straightener help distribute the hair more evenly, resulting in faster and uniform straightening. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Put your hair in the spotlight
Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The floating plates in the straightener help distribute the hair more evenly, resulting in faster and uniform straightening. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
Put your hair in the spotlight
Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The floating plates in the straightener help distribute the hair more evenly, resulting in faster and uniform straightening. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Put your hair in the spotlight
Philips SplitStop straightener is designed to keep your hair split-free. The floating plates in the straightener help distribute the hair more evenly, resulting in faster and uniform straightening. Thanks to our UniTemp sensor and SplitStop Technology, you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our advanced ceramic floating plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.
The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.
Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine. 2x stronger ionic conditioning comes from an advanced ionizer which releases two times more ions compared to a standard ionizer, enabling every strand of hair to be cared for from all angles.
The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the possibility of split ends.
The special soft heat protection cap has multiple benefits, the most important being that it is made of silicon-rubber, a heat-resistant material. After usage, slide the cap on your straightener to enable safe immediate storage. It will also protect your straightening plates from scratching as well as locking your straightener while stored.
The straightening plates have a professional length of 105mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.
The smooth advanced ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with ultra-smooth gliding.
Digital display with 14 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.
This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 15 seconds.
This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.
Convenient to use thanks to the 2m power cord length.
Technical specifications
Features
Caring technologies
Service