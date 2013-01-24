Home
Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

BRI947/60
  Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness
    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    BRI947/60

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

      Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

      Intelligent attachments designed for best results

      • 4 intelligent attachments
      • Underarms, bikini, body, face
      • With SenseIQ technology
      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

      SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

      SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

      Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas***.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Tailored treatment for body
        Face treatment attachment
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Shape: Flat
        • Tailored treatment for face
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Tailored treatment for bikini
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Window size: 3cm2
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Tailored for underarm area

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Stomach
        • Legs
        Sensitive areas
        • Bikini
        • Underarms
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Upper lip
        • Jawline

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand

      • Application time

        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min
        Lower legs
        8,5 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Corded / cordless use
        Corded
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas

          • Median result of legs: 78%, after 12 treatments, objective study on 48 women in the Netherland and Austria
          • * Up to 92% hair reduction after 3 treatments when following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
          • * * When following the treatment schedule
          • * * * Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 46 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face