Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.
Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.
IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.
Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas***.
Technical specs. attachments
Power
Service
Technical specifications
Application areas
Items included
Safety and adjustable settings
Application time
Application mode