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2 year warranty
SalonMultistylist HP4696/10 Multi-Styler
Discontinued
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HP4696/10
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User Manual
All (5)
Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight