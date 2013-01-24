Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The volume diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser also spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s fine textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.
The removeable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.
Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Weight & dimensions