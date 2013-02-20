Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Chopper HR1396/80 400 W 1 L Plastic bowl 2 blades

HR1396/80
Overall rating / 5
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips Chopper HR1396/80 400 W 1 L Plastic bowl 2 blades

    HR1396/80

    Philips Chopper HR1396/80 400 W 1 L Plastic bowl 2 blades

    Philips Chopper HR1396/80 400 W 1 L Plastic bowl 2 blades

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product