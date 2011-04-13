Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2000/70 350 W 1.5 L

HR2000/70
Overall rating / 5
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2000/70 350 W 1.5 L

    HR2000/70

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2000/70 350 W 1.5 L

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2000/70 350 W 1.5 L

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product