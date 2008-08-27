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    Blender

    HR2061/04

    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

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    Blender

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    Fresh variety every day

    Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

    • 600W
    • 2 L Plastic Jar
    • with mill
    • 5 speed and pulse
    Mill

    Mill

    Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

    Ice crush button

    Ice crush button

    Crush ice with this simple push button.

    Break-resistant jar

    Break-resistant jar

    Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

    Long-lasting serrated blades

    Long-lasting serrated blades

    Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

    Detachable blade

    Detachable blade

    Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

    600 Watt

    Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      PP
      Color(s)
      White with yellow and metallic accents
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material blender jar
      SAN

    • Accessories

      Mill
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      600  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity blender jar
      2  l

    • General specifications

      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      5 and pulse

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