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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2067/02

2

| (1) Review

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

See all benefits

Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill and filter

  • 5 speed and pulse

Mill

Mill

Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

Filter for clear juice

Filter for clear juice

Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice with this simple push button.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

17/11/2009

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Design Shortsight

I bought this blender for its powerful motor wattage but didn't realise the common grinding part for both the jars made its usage questionable. The lid is so difficult to open and close for the small jar that I have given up using it.

This review was made for HR2067/00 Blender

This review was made for HR2067/00 Blender

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