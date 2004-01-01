Search terms

Sonicare HX6052/63

      Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quailty bristles are clinically proven to remove more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

      This Philips Sonicare sensitive brush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, for an ultra-sensitive brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Sensitive brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

