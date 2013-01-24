Home
PC Headset

SHM2100U/10
    Philips SHM2100U PC headsets feature a detachable lightweight mono ear hook and a noise-cancelling microphone for all your daily calls. See all benefits

      • Earhook

      Clear conversations with noise cancelling mic

      Noise canceling mic filters out background noise for clear calls.

      Ear hook design for secure and comfortable fit

      Lightweight ear hook design for secure and comfortable fit.

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Sensitivity microphone
        50-10 000 Hz, -42 dB
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Speaker diameter
        14 mm driver
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Mic and controls
        Noise cancelling microphone

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.9  cm
        Width
        9.7  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.02  kg
        Gross weight
        0.041  kg
        Tare weight
        0.021  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49988 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Inner Carton

        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        20.5  cm
        Width
        15.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.33  kg
        Nett weight
        0.12  kg
        Tare weight
        0.21  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49990 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        24.5  cm
        Length
        34.1  cm
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.68  kg
        Nett weight
        0.48  kg
        Tare weight
        1.2  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49989 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Design

        Wearing style
        • In-ear
        • Ear-hook

