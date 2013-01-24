Home
Notebook headset

SHM6500/10
  Continuous calls, longwearing comfort
    Notebook headset

    SHM6500/10
    Continuous calls, longwearing comfort

    Philips SHM6500 over-ear PC headsets feature an adjustable and detachable noise cancelling microphone for uninterrupted calls. Soft cushions ensures long wearing comfort. See all benefits

    Notebook headset

    Continuous calls, longwearing comfort

    Continuous calls, longwearing comfort

    Notebook headset

    Continuous calls, longwearing comfort

      Continuous calls, longwearing comfort

      • Over-ear

      2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

      Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40mm neodymium speaker driver delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pickup

      Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

      Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

      Convenient inline mute and volume control allow for quick adjustments.

      Lightweight over-ear design for long wearing comfort

      Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long wearing comfort.

      Noise canceling mic filters out background noise

      Noise canceling mic filters out background noise for great calls.

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops

      Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        16 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Sensitivity
        95 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Microphone cartridge
        4 mm
        Sensitivity microphone
        -42dB
        Mic and controls
        Noise cancelling microphone; in-line mute and volume control

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5mm
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Convenience

        Mute switch
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 58294 4
        Height
        25  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        10.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.41  kg
        Nett weight
        0.206  kg
        Tare weight
        0.204  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        EAN
        87 12581 58295 1
        Length
        33.5  cm
        Width
        20.6  cm
        Height
        24.1  cm
        Gross weight
        1.52  kg
        Nett weight
        0.618  kg
        Tare weight
        0.902  kg

      • Accessories

        Included
        2-to-1 adapter

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        9.8  cm
        Height
        18.4  cm
        Weight
        0.206  kg
        Width
        18.6  cm

