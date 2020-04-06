Home
      Power your electronics safely

      Expand your number of outlets to 5

      • 5 outlets
      • 3m power cord
      • master switch
      • Orange & White

      5 outlets

      Converts one outlet into five outlets allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      Power indicator light

      This LED alert lights up to indicate that the power multipier is drawing power from the AC outlet.

      3 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 3 m from the AC outlet.

      Master on/off power switch

      This master switch controls all outlets power on the extension socket.

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        5.5  cm
        Height
        32.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11065 6
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11065 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        20

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11065 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        10

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

