ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Displayport to HDMI

SWV2127W/10

Display your PC contents on an HDTV

HDMI converter series

See all benefits

Display your PC contents on an HDTV

Connect your Displayport enabled device to an HDTV

Plug and play for easy use

Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.