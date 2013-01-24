Home
In-ear headphones with mic

TAE4105BK/00
  • Here comes the bass Here comes the bass Here comes the bass
    Here comes the bass

    Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track! See all benefits

    Here comes the bass

    Here comes the bass

    Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track! See all benefits

    Here comes the bass

      Here comes the bass

      • 10mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • Black

      Punchy bass. Clear sound

      What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm neodymium drivers, and comfortable listening from earbuds that fit just right.

      Rock your music in real comfort

      An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

      Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

      Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers.

      Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        8  cm
        Width
        3  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Weight
        0.01208  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.054  kg
        Nett weight
        0.01338  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04062  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10934 6
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        104  dB

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        38  cm
        Width
        18.1  cm
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Gross weight
        1.823  kg
        Nett weight
        0.32112  kg
        Tare weight
        1.50188  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10934 3

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        18  cm
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.193  kg
        Nett weight
        0.04014  kg
        Tare weight
        0.15286  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10934 0

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20086 9

