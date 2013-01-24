How to use my Philips Airfryer
If you have one of the Philips Airfryer XXL models (Philips Avance Airfryer XXL or Philips Viva Airfryer XXL), just follow the easy step-by-step instructions and videos below on how to use your Philips Airfryer XXL.
-
How to use your Philips Avance Airfryer XXL (digital display)
- Follow the instructions or watch the video below to learn how to start the cooking process and use the keep warm function with your airfryer:
Starting the cooking process:
1. Put the plug of your Philips Airfryer in the wall outlet
2. Push the power On/Off button
3. To change the preset, turn the QuickControl dial (located in front of the appliance) to the desired setting. To confirm the selected preset or the manual function, push the QuickControl dial. The cooking time indication blinks on the screen.
4. To change the cooking time, turn the QuickControl dial of your airfryer to the desired setting. To confirm the selected cooking time, push the QuickControl dial. Select the time according to the preset table in your recipe book or the user manual which you can find under “Manuals and documentation” on the support page.
Note: If you choose the manual preset, you can select the temperature first.
5. The appliance starts cooking after the cooking time has been confirmed.
Using the keep warm function:
The keep warm mode is designed to keep your dish warm right after it is cooked in your airfryer. Due to the low temperature used, this function is not meant for reheating.
During the keep warm mode, the fan and heater inside of the appliance turn on from time to time. This will keep your food warm up for 30 minutes after the cooking time has elapsed.
You can also watch the video below:
-
How to use your Philips Viva Airfryer XXL (analog display)
- Follow the instructions or watch the video below to learn how to start the cooking process with your airfryer:
Starting the cooking process:
To start the cooking process, please set the temperature with the temperature control knob (located on top of your airfryer) and then turn the timer (located on the front of the appliance) clockwise.
Set cooking time below 10 minutes:
If you need a cooking time below 10 minutes, you first have to set the timer of your Philips Airfryer to more than 10 minutes (e.g. 15 minutes) and then turn it counter-clockwise to the desired cooking time, e.g. 6 minutes. Otherwise, the clock will not be activated correctly and the cooking process cannot start.
Stopping the cooking process:
If you want to stop the cooking process before the cooking time is over, please turn the timer (located in front of your airfryer) counter-clockwise to zero. Then, the cooking process will stop.
You can also watch these steps in the video below: