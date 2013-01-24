Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Surgery Pulse
omnisphere remote tech connect masthead

Streamlining procedures in the hybrid OR

As use of hybrid operating rooms gain in popularity, patients who undergo minimally invasive procedures can recover faster. Assisted by the latest in live image guidance, surgeons are now able to achieve desired results quickly and with less trauma.

 

“In previous operations you might have been looking at two, three, or four months recovery from an aortic aneurism repair,” says Dr. Richard Harris, Head of Vascular Surgery at Sydney Adventist Hospital in Sydney, Australia. “Now we can get this patient home in two days and they are really feeling quite normal after two or three weeks.”

 

By selecting the Philips Azurion image guided therapy system for their new hybrid OR, physicians at Sydney Adventist have discovered unique opportunities to streamline procedures. They are now enjoying a more optimized workflow.

 

This next generation image guided therapy platform encourages an increased number of procedures, for more patients, carried out consistently and efficiently with fewer preparation errors. Its innovative user experience helps successfully handle heavy caseloads. Every aspect of Azurion is fine-tuned so clinicians can provide exceptional patient care, swiftly and reliably, regardless of which procedure is being performed.

Enhancing workflow efficiency in an OBL

Enhancing workflow efficiency in an OBL
I’ve been involved in the design of hybrid ORs over the last few years and it was wonderful to actually have all of those experiences come together to help build this one”

Dr. Richard Harris

Head of Vascular Surgery at Sydney Adventist Hospital in Sydney, Australia

What are Azurion’s essential features that Dr. Harris and his colleagues find so desirable? Many are new, many are improved – all work seamlessly together.

 

Highlights include:

  • Simplified setup and operation – ProcedureCards help streamline and standardize system set-up and reduce preparation errors. Hospital specific protocols and/or checklists can be added to ProcedureCards and displayed on monitors to support consistent workflow.
  • Time savings – The parallel processing feature helps save time by enabling interventional team members to conduct multiple tasks simultaneously. As an example, while fluoroscopy/exposure is taking place, a technologist in the control room can instantly review previous images from the same patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
  • High quality images– ClarityIQ provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures. Over 500 system parameters have been fine tuned to enable superb visualization at a low dose. Dr. Harris finds this a highlight of the system, “Imaging is probably my number one joy – the fact that you can see vessels so clearly.”
  • Live image guidance – Innovations to help clinicians determine the proper course of treatment include StentBoost Live, Dynamic coronary mapping and SmartMask. Gavin Watts says, “With the Smart Mask feature, we can actually use a previous image to guide the doctor to the next area without having to do new runs. This shortens the procedure timeframe.”
  • Easy patient access – With FlexMove, the ceiling mounted C-arm can be quickly moved anywhere required around the table, or completely out of the way if necessary. This gives the interventional team more room to work around the patient and frees up the head area so the anesthesiologist and/or echocardiologist can work with ease.
In previous operations you might have been looking at two, three, or four months recovery from an aortic aneurism repair” 

Dr. Richard Harris

Head of Vascular Surgery at Sydney Adventist Hospital in Sydney, Australia

Azurion 7 C20 OR FlexMove

At Philips the intent is to develop an interventional system that assists physicians in a seamless, intuitive fashion, providing imaging support that is an extension of their skill set, without being burdensome or ‘in the way’. Azurion advances that goal.

 

Sydney Adventist Hospital has positioned itself as a leader in minimally invasive surgical procedures by becoming the first in their region to acquire the Azurion system. Their staff has been vocal in praise for its capabilities.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand