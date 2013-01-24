For use with aerosol medications, InnoSpire Deluxe incorporates built-in conveniences that encourage adherence to aerosol medication treatment plans. As part of the InnoSpire family of compressor nebulizer systems, Deluxe combines a durable compressor in a modern design that provides delivery of consistent aerosol medication treatments.
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|Volume level
|
|Thermal overload protector
|
|Maximum pressure
|
|Flow rate
|
|Max flow rate
|
|Particle size distribution
|
|Electricity supply
|