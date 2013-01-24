Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
GoLox Portable liquid oxygen system

GoLox

Portable liquid oxygen system

GoLox significantly reduces the problems of typical portable liquid oxygen devices - overfilling and freezing. It can deliver liquid oxygen to patients for as long as 10 hours (using a setting of 2), and it weighs less than 4 pounds

Features
Superior duration

Superior duration for more freedom

The GoLox can provide 10 hours of oxygen on a setting of 2 at 20 BPM.
Automatic refill termination

Automatic refill termination provides a clean, full fill

The GoLox reduces the problems of overfilling and freezing, and delivers a clean, full fill every time. Fewer worries for providers and patients.
Lightweight design

Lightweight design improves patient comfort

The GoLox provides excellent quality while weighing less than 4 pounds.
No batteries

No batteries, no maintenance

No batteries, no maintenance
Reservoir compatibility

Reservoir compatibility for easy patient adoption

The GoLox is compatible with leading top-fill liquid oxygen reservoirs.
