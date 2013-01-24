Search terms
The immediate in-home solution for patients who are on a waiting list for a polysomnography (PSG). The RUSleeping RTS is an easy-to-use, same-day, objective method for patients who can't be scheduled for a PSG right away due to backlog.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Real-time data informs you instantly of apneic events
Practical design for convenient operation
Versatile display for easy readout
Easy to use for patients at home
Advanced airflow-pressure technology for accurate recording
Re-usable device for cost-effective screening
Nine-hour recording time for a full night's results
Error detection capability for reliable results
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand