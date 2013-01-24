Philips Allura Xper FD10 cardiovascular X-ray system offers versatile automatic positioning movements and exceptional image quality for coronary angiography. Its images support informed decisions during cardiac & cardiovascular procedures.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Kuwait
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Kuwait
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018