CapnoTrak CO2/O2 Nasal Cannula

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Product Category
Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Type
Sampling Lines
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
80 grams / 2.8 ounces
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
25/bag
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Infant/Neonatal
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
Yes