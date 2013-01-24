Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Snoedel Postnatal bonding aid

Snoedel

Postnatal bonding aid

Find similar products

The Snoedel* is a simple and effective concept that originated from a Dutch family tradition. It offers parents a means to comfort and bond with their child – even when the baby is in the hospital.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Comfort doll || Promoting a sense of comfort

Comfort doll supports parent child bonding

The soft wool incorporated into the high quality, flannel doll absorbs the parent’s scent and slowly releases it. The Snoedel can help to provide a sense of comfort to both parent and child.
shopping cart white 50px
Healthcare professionals - shop for mother & child care products
Buy online

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • * The Snoedel can be customized with a hospital's name and logo. For more information please contact Philips customer service.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand