The TorqMax sheath grip accessory is intended for use in providing ergonomic grip on outer support sheaths, dilator sheaths and Philips laser sheaths. There are no known potential adverse events associated specifically with the TorqMax.

Features
• Contoured polymer shell with soft over-mold construction designed for comfortable user interface • Provides mechanical advantage to more easily rotate the body of an associated sheath • Distributes forces along the sheath body to aid in sheath advancement
Loads quickly and easily from the side – permitting easy removal or repositioning during procedures
One size spans a wide variety of sheath outer diameters – from 11.9F to 22.5F

Specifications

Minimum Sheath Outer Diameter
  • 11.9F / 0.155" / 4.0 mm
Maximum Sheath Outer Diameter
  • 22.5F / 0.296" / 7.5 mm
Sheath Grip Length
  • 2.5" / 64mm

Documentation

