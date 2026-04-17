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IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Wall Channel
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Wall Channel
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Wall Channel
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the available Philips Wall Channel mounting option.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
(521.74 KB)
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Philips 19" (48.3 cm) Wall Channel Kit
Features
Philips 19" (48.3 cm) Wall Channel Kit
M8040A #C01 Philips Wall Channel Kit Includes: 19" (48.3 cm) Wall Channel.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
PDF
|
521.74 KB
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