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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Wall Mount
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the EGM Gas Monitor.
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EGM: M-Series/VHM Arm Mount
Features
EGM: M-Series/VHM Arm Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-78* includes: Mounting bracket.
Disclaimer
*Support arm, Channel and Channel cover separately.
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