EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Kuwait
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Kuwait
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018