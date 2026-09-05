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Diagnostic imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
MRI software
Zoom Diffusion - Brain
Zoom Diffusion - Brain
MR clinical application
MRI software
Zoom Diffusion - Brain
MR clinical application
MRI software
Zoom Diffusion allows you to acquire small FOV imaging, down to 200 x 50 mm, with reduced geometrical distortion¹ and higher spatial resolution².
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Product Brochure Philips Zoom Diffusion MR clinical application
(207.55 KB)
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Clinical image gallery
Axial Zoom Diffusion (ADC)
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Zoom Diffusion MR clinical application
PDF
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207.55 KB
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¹Due to reduced EPI echo train length in DWI-EPI compared to conventional Philips full FOV DWI-EPI
²Due to smaller acquisition voxel size compared to Philips full FOV DWI-EPI, with same level of geometrical distortion
Philips - Zoom Diffusion MR clinical application - Philips