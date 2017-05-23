Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
SimplyGo Mini Portable oxygen concentrator (POC)

SimplyGo Mini

Portable oxygen concentrator (POC)

The SimplyGo Mini is designed to help you grow your business by giving you the ability to offer the light weight, attractive features and true reliability that today’s patients demand in a POC.

Features
Built for the demands of today’s active patients
Built for the demands of today’s active patients

Built for the demands of today’s active patients

At Philips Respironics, we have earned our reputation for designing and building excellence into all of our products. Now, with SimplyGo Mini, you can offer your patients the choice for excellence in lightweight portable oxygen concentrators.
Durability matters to your business
Durability matters to your business

Durability matters to your business

When you place a POC with a patient, you need to know that it’s going to have the reliability and ruggedness to help your business eliminate recurring oxygen delivery costs and cylinder hassles; reduce maintenance costs; ease inventory management; and minimize patient calls.
Simply smart design
Simply smart design

Simply smart design

As the smallest and lightest POC ever developed by Philips Respironics, SimplyGo Mini is built for today’s patients with features like: attractive and sleek design; easy-to-remove external battery; light weight intuitive, easy-to-read screen; and a strong, comfortable carrying case.
The Right Fit
The Right Fit

The Right Fit

SimplyGo Mini is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

Brochure

User manual

Reliability that’s simply portable

 

 
simplygo image

 

The SimplyGo Mini is the newest, smallest, and lightest member of the Right Fit portfolio of oxygen products from Philips Respironics. It is designed and rigorously tested to be reliable and durable in real-world environments, undergoing the same testing regimen as its counterpart, the proven SimplyGo POC.
Video guides for using SimplyGo Mini

 

Overview

Batteries and power

Powering up

Navigating the menu

Maintaining the device

Ordering Information

 

 

SimplyGo Mini System

System with standard battery

Includes SimplyGo Mini portable oxygen concentrator, carrying case, one standard rechargeable lithium ion battery, DC and AC power cords, accessory bag, and user manual
1113601 (U.S.)
                 1113604 (International)

System with extended battery

Includes SimplyGo Mini portable oxygen concentrator, carrying case, one extended rechargeable lithium ion battery, DC and AC power cords, accessory bag, and user manual
1113602 (U.S.)
               1113605 (International)

Accessories
Standard lithium ion battery
1116816
Extended lithium ion battery
1116817
SimplyGo Mini External Battery Charger
1116830
SimplyGo Mini DC power supply
1116819
SimplyGo Mini AC power supply
1116818
SimplyGo Mini AC power cord
1082664
SimplyGo Mini airline cable
1113902
User Manual
1118724

Accessories – Bags - Brown
SimplyGo Mini carry bag and strap brown
1119897
SimplyGo Mini accessory bag, brown
1116824
SimplyGo Mini backpack, brown
1116836

Accessories – Bags – Black
SimplyGo Mini carry bag and strap, black
1119928
SimplyGo Mini accessory bag, black
1119893
SimplyGo Mini backpack, black
1119894

Warranties
SimplyGo Mini 3-year system, 1-year sieve warranty
1120121
SimplyGo Mini 2-year sieve warranty extension
1120123
SimplyGo Mini 3-year system, 3-year sieve warranty 
1122070

