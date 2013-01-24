FlexVision XL for Allura

See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Kuwait
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Kuwait
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018