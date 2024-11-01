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4D MR-RT

MR Clinical Applications

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Accurately visualizing moving anatomies is challenging in MR simulation for radiation treatment planning, as breathing can blur abdominal targets and organs at risk. Breath hold or compression may reduce motion but can affect comfort and reproducibility. Philips 4D MR RT is the industry’s first 4D MR application offering multi contrast imaging for MR simulation of moving abdominal anatomies, delivering high quality T1 and T2 imaging with or without fat suppression.¹ Acquired during free breathing using respiratory self gating, 4D MR RT distinguishes inhale from exhale and applies an advanced binning method that accounts for breathing hysteresis. Up to 10 respiratory phases can be reconstructed, and processed outputs (separate phases, mid ventilation or mid position) support contouring for various Linac strategies. Combined with SmartSpeed FreeBreathing acceleration and predefined protocols, all contrast scans can be completed in &lt;6:40.

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Specifications

Main applications
Main applications
Main applications
  • Abdomen
Respiratory trace
Respiratory trace
Respiratory trace
  • 4D MR-RT provides a respiratory trace which covers the complete respiratory pattern of the patient
Contrasts
Contrasts
Contrasts
  • T1, T1 SPAIR, T1 mDIXON, T2, T2 SPAIR
Calculated images
Calculated images
Calculated images
  • Mid-Position, Mid-Ventilation
Speed
Speed
Speed
  • 4D MR-RT Requires SmartSpeed FreeBreathing Pre-defined protocols for all contrast acquisitions with scan times of &lt; 6:40 minutes
FieldStrength
FieldStrength
FieldStrength
  • 1.5T and 3.0T
Main applications
Main applications
Main applications
  • Abdomen
Respiratory trace
Respiratory trace
Respiratory trace
  • 4D MR-RT provides a respiratory trace which covers the complete respiratory pattern of the patient
See all specifications
Main applications
Main applications
Main applications
  • Abdomen
Respiratory trace
Respiratory trace
Respiratory trace
  • 4D MR-RT provides a respiratory trace which covers the complete respiratory pattern of the patient
Contrasts
Contrasts
Contrasts
  • T1, T1 SPAIR, T1 mDIXON, T2, T2 SPAIR
Calculated images
Calculated images
Calculated images
  • Mid-Position, Mid-Ventilation
Speed
Speed
Speed
  • 4D MR-RT Requires SmartSpeed FreeBreathing Pre-defined protocols for all contrast acquisitions with scan times of &lt; 6:40 minutes
FieldStrength
FieldStrength
FieldStrength
  • 1.5T and 3.0T
  • 1. Fat suppression for T1 with mDIXON or SPAIR, T2 fat suppression with SPAIR.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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