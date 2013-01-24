Correcting scatter for a clean view



Scatter correction is essential to achieving high image quality. Yet conventional tail-fitting used to scale the single scatter simulation (SSS) result can show photopenic artifacts, particularly with larger patients or in the event of patient motion.



×Clean is a hybrid scatter correction method for reconstructing PET images. With its help, the Ingenuity TF PET/CT delivers improved image quality by reducing artifacts. ×Clean is a more robust method of scatter correction than using SSS with tail-fitting. It takes the result of SSS modeling and scales it by a factor derived from Monte Carlo simulation, a more computationally extensive form of modeling.