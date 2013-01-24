Home
×Sharp lets you see the true activity distribution – especially with small objects.

Enhancing lesion detectability


With ×Sharp, you can acquire images on Ingenuity TF PET/CT that show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery. 

×Sharp models and corrects for the effects of the scanner’s point spread function (PSF) resulting in resolution compensation in reconstructed Ingenuity PET/CT images and less blurring. The process is based on the computationally efficient iterative Richardson-Lucy maximum-likelihood algorithm which corrects partial volume effects in PET images. 

Images reconstructed with ×Fine for this lung cancer patient demonstrate enhanced lesion detectability.
Boost confidence in image quality

Images courtesy of University Hospital Salzburg, Austria
×Fine and ×Sharp further contribute to image quality, seen here in enhanced resolution. ×Fine reconstruction (center) and ×Fine with ×Sharp reconstruction (far right).

Really see what you scan


Applying resolution recovery to take into account the system’s inherent variability in resolution across a 3D space allows you to produce images that more closely reflect the actual objects scanned.

In a whole-body patient test study conducted by researchers at the University Hospital Salzburg, Austria, ×Sharp helped enhance the visualization of small lesions. Applying ×Sharp led to an increase in the lesion SUVmax compared with scans performed without ×Sharp. The lesions in the patients were in the 12-20 mm range.
Image courtesy of University Hospital Salzburg, Austria

Want to learn more about how research and clinical routines can benefit from xSharp and the entire xPand5 technology suite?
Download the brochure (PDF)
