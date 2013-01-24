Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
Professional productivity
Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional productivity
Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices. See all benefits
Professional productivity
Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional productivity
Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices. See all benefits
Make meetings run smoother and faster with seamless wireless connectivity to the big screen from any Apple, Windows or Android™ device. Chromecast built-in enables instant casting of presentations and media from mobiles, laptops, and tablets in up to 4K resolution. It's cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for corporate use.
When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off functioning.
Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Connect this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.
Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.
Picture/Display
Audio
Design
Android TV
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Wireless Connectivity
Connectivity Side
Connectivity Bottom
Connectivity Enhancements
Corporate Features
Professional TV Features
Multimedia
Supported Display Resolution
Accessories
Power
Dimensions