Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

ReCare Recumbent stepper

PTE7000MS/37
Overall rating / 5
  • Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints
    -{discount-value}

    ReCare Recumbent stepper

    PTE7000MS/37

    Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints

    The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    ReCare Recumbent stepper

    Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints

    The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.

    Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints

    The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    ReCare Recumbent stepper

    Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints

    The 7.0 S's semi-recumbent position helps eliminate stress on hips, knees and ankles. The upper body exercise program helps build patients' strength and achieve symmetrical balance, even for users with lower body limitations.

    Similar products

    See all recare-physical-therapy

      Total-body exercise that's easy on the joints

      Minimize impact

      Rotate handles for comfortable hand position

      Rotate handles for comfortable hand position

      In addition to adjustable length, the handles also swivel in accordance to natural wrist movement. Soft, textured coating offers a secure grip.

      Adjust handles forward and backward

      Adjust handles forward and backward

      The accommodating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Handle positioning is easily secured for legs-only, arms-only, or total-body workout.

      Adjust the seat horizontally and recline

      Adjust the seat horizontally and recline

      For the best body positioning and workout comfort, the padded seat adjusts forward and backward and also reclines.

      Download all your workout data on display

      Download all your workout data on display

      The console displays essential, real-time performance feedback, while streaming patients' workout data to a PC. Windows display time, speed, step length, step count, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, resistance level, symmetry, and power. Programs include manual, hill, plateau, interval, facility, HR, and symmetry.

      Get on and off easily with the rotating seat

      Get on and off easily with the rotating seat

      Clinicians can comfortably place patients on the stepper by rotating the seat for the best positioning. The seat swivels 360 degrees. Combined with a low step-over height, people with limited lower body range of motion can safely and independently get on and off the stepper.

      The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

      The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

      The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower step as well far-reaching steps. If one foot pushes its pedal forward, the other pedal will come towards the user for the same distance that it is pushed forward.

      The resistance is equal for arms and legs

      This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wide range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.

      Relieve lower-body stress on the semi-recumbent seat

      Highly versatile, the semi-recumbent design relieves stress on joints while providing a challenging workout. The seat fits nearly any patient from the elderly with mobility issues to the recreational athlete recovering from an injury.

      The console measures symmetry imbalances on both sides

      With the Symmetry program, clinicians can gauge a patient's progress in building both left and right body strength. Users will gain confidence as they see their progress indicated by the program, whether they want to rehabilitate an injury or simply train for better strength.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
        • ANSI/AAMI
        • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
        • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
        • EN 60601-1-2:2015
        • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
        • EN 60601-1:2006
        • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
        • EN ISO 20957:2013
        • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
        • NB: 0123

      • Max user weight

        lbs
        440
        kg
        200

      • Net weight

        lbs
        258
        kg
        117

      • Overall dimensions

        inches
        67x35x48
        cm
        170x89x122

      • Power AC

        Volts
        AC 100-240V

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Drive train

        Heavy-duty
        • 8 groove poly-V belt
        • with spring-loaded idlers

      • Fan

        Yes
        -

      • Hand pulse

        Yes
        -

      • Programs

        include
        • Custom
        • Hill
        • HR
        • Interval
        • Manual
        • Plateau
        • Symmetry

      • Resistance

        level
        1 to 20
        type
        Magnetic resistance system

      • Start resistance

        watts
        5

      • Work range

        watts
        5 to 750

      • Speed range

        steps/minute
        10 to 210

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item