Alverno Laboratories goes digital with Philips to innovate pathology services

“Alverno is committed to ensuring our patients and clinical colleagues receive the fastest, most effective and best-informed diagnoses possible by employing the latest technology innovations,” said Sam Terese, CEO of Alverno Laboratories. “Digital pathology enables enhanced cooperation and access to sub-specialists, helping us improve turnaround times and ultimately advancing our goal of saving lives.”

“The digitalization of pathology provides an opportunity to radically change the sector and remove daily obstacles that hinder pathologists via traditional microscopy,” said Marlon Thompson, General Manager of Philips Digital & Computational Pathology. “With digital pathology and the application of adaptive intelligence, we aim to help pathologists increase collaboration, boost efficiency and enable more accurate and precise diagnoses.”

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, viewing, and management system comprising the Ultra Fast Scanner, the Image Management System and Display for clinical IVD use. This solution contains advanced software tools to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, reviewing, and sharing of images. By supporting the transition to digital workflows, Philips seeks to help pathology laboratories simplify access to histopathology information and implement more efficient workflows.

The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is the first digital pathology solution marketed for primary diagnostic use in the U.S, for all FFPE surgical pathology slides, including H&E, special stains and immunohistochemistry.

