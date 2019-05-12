Home
Enhanced  workflow.
Shared insights.

Clinical

Why go digital?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cancer cases are growing

With new cancer cases projected to rise nearly 70% within the next two decades, pathologists have to manage a steadily increasing workload...
Learn more

 

 

 

 

 

 

Computational Pathology

Whereas digital pathology enables more efficient workflows, computational pathology allows pathologists to use digital images in more varied and efficient ways...
Learn more

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital technology amplifies your expertise

Technology is driving innovation in healthcare...
Learn more

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increased productivity

We aim to reduce the pressure on pathologists by streamlining workflow...
Learn more

Transformation in pathology

Explore our Philips Digital & Computational Pathology portfolio 

Discover our full portfolio of products by clicking below:
Transform your practice with digital and computational pathology

Digitize Your Workflow
Enabling pathologists to collaborate anywhere 
A streamlined flow of diagnostic information
Support Pathologists to diagnose faster and with more precision

Looking for more information? 

You can find out more about Digital Pathology and Computational Pathology by registering for updates. Stay up-to-date with the latest articles, news, thought leadership and more:
Customer references

    “In difficult and diagnostically rare diseases, digital pathology will lead to expert diagnosis. And this at the end, will lead the best patient care”

    Ivo Van Den Berghe

    Head of Anatomical Pathology,
    AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges

    “Transitioning our entire workflow to digital processes demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our patients and clinical colleagues receive the fastest and best informed diagnoses possible”

    Alexi Baidoshvili
    Pathologist, LabPON

    “It is very important that IDEXX provides accurate diagnosis, getting the results through as quickly as possible”

    Jenny McKay
    Head of Anatomic Pathology, IDEXX
    Whetherby

    Webinar archive

      Press releases

